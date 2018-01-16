Flight diverted to Prestwick after technical problem

Passengers on the Flybe flight disembarked safely after their plane landed.

Prestwick: Emergency vehicles were on standby (file pic). PA

A Flybe flight from Manchester to Belfast was diverted to a Scottish airport after a technical problem was reported.

Service BE480 had been bound for George Best Belfast City Airport but was diverted to Glasgow Prestwick.

The aircraft landed safely without incident, the airline said.

A Flybe statement said: "Flybe can confirm that the captain of the above flight took the recommended action following a suspected technical fault en-route from Manchester to Belfast City Airport and, as an additional precautionary measure, elected to divert to Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

"The aircraft landed safely without incident."

The airport put its emergency vehicles on standby.

All 78 passengers disembarked as normal when the aircraft arrived on stand.

The statement added: "All passengers will be re-accommodated on a replacement aircraft that is currently re-positioning to Glasgow Prestwick so they can complete their travel without further undue delay.

"The safety of its passengers and crew is the airline's number one priority and Flybe sincerely apologises for any inconvenience experienced."

