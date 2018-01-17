Runaway lorry ploughs through vehicles on snowy street

A pedestrian was forced to flee during the crash in Glenmavis, North Lanarkshire.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5713404101001-runaway-lorry-ploughs-into-vehicles-on-snowy-street.jpg" />

A runaway lorry ploughed through vehicles before smashing into a lamppost on a snowy street.

The crash happened on Coatbridge Road in Glenmavis, North Lanarkshire, at 7.40am on Tuesday.

The driver and passenger of the lorry had stopped to help cars which were stuck at the top of the hill.

But just moments later, the two men turned round to discover the truck careering down the hill, striking a car before smashing into a van.

The lorry then hit a lamppost before colliding with a wall and coming to a stop.

Niki Blackhall feared someone could have been killed in the incident.

She said: "I got up, looked out the window and noticed cars were skidding and crashing down the hill.

"Two men got out to help move the other cars and the truck started sliding down the hill."

Glenmavis: Pedestrian forced to flee from lorry Niki and Bryan Blackhall

She added: "If it wasn't for the lamppost it would have been chaos as a lot of cars were stopped at the bottom of the hill.

"The road was closed for an hour or two.

"Someone could have been killed. It's quite scary.

"If there was a driver in the lorry then they could have got the vehicle under the control but the scariest part was that no one was in it."

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "No one was injured or charged following the incident."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.