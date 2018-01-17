Store stocks 3000 bottles of Irn-Bru before recipe change

A new recipe for the fizzy drink will see its regular sugar content slashed by half.

An Irvine supermarket has stockpiled thousands of bottles of Irn-Bru before a new recipe comes into force at the end of the month.

The Bourtreehill Supermarket has secured over 3000 two litre bottles of the original drink before the introduction of the so-called "sugar tax" in April.

The fizzy favourite will be produced with less than 50% of its regular sugar content despite fans launching a campaign against the move.

Store owner Imran Ali said: "Irn-Bru original recipe production has officially stopped. Fear not Bourtreehill.

"We have over 3000 two litre bottles of original Irn-Bru in stock. From end of January Irn-Bru will have up to 50% less sugar.

"Some people don't mind the less sugar but some aren't happy.

"We like to look after our customers and go extra mile to cater for their needs."

Changes to Irn-Bru's sugar content were announced during March last year and will see the amount per can reduce from 8.5 teaspoons to four, going from just under 140 calories to around 65 calories.

Makers AG Barr claimed most people will not taste the difference when the reduced sugar recipe is introduced.

