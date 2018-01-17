  • STV
  • MySTV

Orphanage nun admits slapping children on the hand

STV

The former Smyllum Park resident told an inquiry the smacks were not "aggressive".

Abuse claims: The inquiry is ongoing.
Abuse claims: The inquiry is ongoing. STV

A nun has admitted slapping children if they misbehaved at a notorious orphanage several decades ago.

However, the woman told an inquiry she did not lose her temper and that the smacks on the hand were not "aggressive".

The sister also rejected claims she had beaten children or used derogatory language towards them at Smyllum Park orphanage in Lanark.

Scotland's Child Abuse Inquiry, sitting in Edinburgh, is continuing to hear evidence about the institution, which closed in the 1980s.

A number of former residents have told of beatings and ill-treatment at the home, run by the nuns of the Daughters of Charity of St Vincent de Paul.

The 77-year-old nun, who cannot be named, was at Smyllum from the early 1960s until 1971, the inquiry heard.

Asked whether she had ever hit a child during her time there, she said she was sure she had given a smack to a child but added: "I never hit a child."

https://stv.tv/news/west-central/1406320-nun-rejects-claims-children-were-abused-at-care-home/ | default

She said any slap would be given to older children "for good reason" and did not happen terribly often.

She said: "I would give a slap to a child but not as corporal punishment.

"If a child would, say, hit another child, I would take that child aside and I would talk to that child.

"I might give a slap on the hand."

She said she would never slap a youngster on any other part of their body and told the hearing: "I did not lose my temper. I was gentle."

'I would give a slap to a child but not as corporal punishment.'
Former staff member at Smyllum Park orphanage

Colin MacAulay QC, counsel to the inquiry, later put to the witness various allegations made by former residents about her own conduct.

They included claims from one witness that she had been slapped and forced to eat fish, which she hated.

The nun said the allegation made her "sad" and added: "I would never force a child to eat fish if she didn't like it."

On claims she had referred to the girl as the "devil's child" and "scum of the earth", the witness said: "That's language I would never use."

Asked about claims she would also "batter" the child, the sister told the hearing: "I never treated this individual like this. I never treated any individual like this. I just couldn't and I never did it."

The inquiry before by Lady Smith continues.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.