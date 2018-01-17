Cannabis valued at £250,000 seized after drugs raid

The drugs were recovered from a flat in the east end of Glasgow.

Dervaig Street: Flat searched on Tuesday (file pic). 2018 Google

Around £250,000 worth of cannabis has been seized by police in Glasgow.

The drugs were recovered from a flat in the city's east end during an operation on Tuesday.

At around 2pm, detectives searched the Dervaig Street property and discovered the stash, believed to be cannabis with a street value of £250,000.

Two men, aged 31 and 42, were arrested and have been detained in police custody.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

