Search launched for missing fishermen after boat capsizes
Alert raised after a man was rescued from the water in Loch Fyne.
A large-scale search is under way for two fishermen after their boat capsized off the western coast.
Lifeboats were called out after a distress signal was received from a fishing vessel in Loch Fyne around 6pm on Thursday.
The vessel's crew had rescued a man from the water who told them his own boat had capsized with two other men aboard.
Tighnabruich, Arran and Cambeltown RNLI Lifeboats are on scene, alongside the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard rescue teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inverary and Crinan.
Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service have also been called out, while several commercial vessels are assisting with the search.
Royal Navy Divers are on route and were expected to arrive around 9pm.
The man who was recovered from the water has been taken to hospital, where his condition is unknown.
