Former Rangers administrator sues police after arrest

David Whitehouse has raised a £9m action against chief constable Philip Gormley.

Ibrox: All charges against Mr Whitehouse were dropped (file pic). © SNS Group

A former Rangers administrator who is suing Scotland's highest-ranking police officer is seeking to have a court rule in his favour without evidence being heard.

David Whitehouse has raised a £9m action against chief constable Philip Gormley and senior law officer lord advocate James Wolffe QC, who are contesting his claim.

Mr Whitehouse, 52, alleges that his detention and arrest by detectives investigating Craig Whyte's takeover of the Ibrox club in 2011 were wrongful and damage was inflicted on his professional reputation.

His lawyers are now seeking summary decree in the action against the chief constable at the Court of Session in Edinburgh maintaining there are no relevant defences set out.

Heriot Currie QC, for Mr Whitehouse, told judge Lord Malcolm: "In my submission at all stages the police case fails.

"If you deprive someone of his liberty unlawfully that is a civil wrong."

Mr Currie argued that detaining officers did not have reasonable grounds for suspecting that Mr Whitehouse had committed an offence.

He said it was clear on legal authority that if the statutory conditions were not satisfied then a subsequent arrest was unlawful.

Mr Gormley is defending the action and his counsel, Maria Maguire QC, said it would be argued that there was a requirement to establish that officers acted maliciously.

Mr Whitehouse, from Cheshire, and his colleague Paul Clark were appointed joint administrators of Rangers in 2012 following the sale of the club to Craig Whyte by Sir David Murray.

The pair were later arrested but charges against them were later dropped or thrown out.

Mr Whyte later stood trial but was acquitted at the High Court in Glasgow.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.