Monkeys and lions play in snow at Blair Drummond park
Andrew Milligan of PA photographed animals at the popular safari park, near Stirling.
Monkeys and lions have been spotted enjoying the snow at Blair Drummond Sarfari Park.
However, a snowman built by staff at the popular attraction, near Stirling, did not go down too well with one hairy resident.
The peckish Barbary Macaque went straight for a carrot nose when he was let out to play.
And another snowman in the lion's enclosure did not last long before it was decapitated.
But a later picture, taken by Press Association photographer Andrew Milligan, appears to show a young lion building a replacement.
Meanwhile, elsewhere in the park, zookeeper Nikki made angels in the snow with Oscar the seal.
