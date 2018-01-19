Monkeys and lions play in snow at Blair Drummond park 

Andrew Milligan of PA photographed animals at the popular safari park, near Stirling.

Snow fun: A monkey munches on a carrot nose at Blair Drummond Safari Park. PA

Monkeys and lions have been spotted enjoying the snow at Blair Drummond Sarfari Park.

However, a snowman built by staff at the popular attraction, near Stirling, did not go down too well with one hairy resident.

The peckish Barbary Macaque went straight for a carrot nose when he was let out to play.

Winter weather: A lion prowls near a snowman. PA

And another snowman in the lion's enclosure did not last long before it was decapitated.

Fun and games: A lion playing in the snow. PA

But a later picture, taken by Press Association photographer Andrew Milligan, appears to show a young lion building a replacement.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the park, zookeeper Nikki made angels in the snow with Oscar the seal.

