Man killed father-of-eight with knife during row at house

Anthony McKellar struck Andrew Salina on the neck with a blade in Roystonhill, Glasgow.

Death: Anthony McKellar, left, killed Andrew Salina.

A man killed a father-of-eight with a knife during a row at his home.

Anthony McKellar fatally struck Andrew Salina on the neck with a blade during an attack at the victim's house in Roystonhill, Glasgow, last April.

McKellar left the 51-year-old for dead following the assault.

The 24-year-old had gone on trial accused of Mr Salina's murder but was instead found guilty of the reduced charge of culpable homicide at the High Court in Glasgow.

Lord Armstrong said he had still been convicted of a "grave crime", with sentencing deferred until next month.

McKellar, of Whiteinch, who has been remanded in custody, initially denied knowing Mr Salina or being in his flat.

The court heard words had been exchanged between the men in the early hours of April 10 last year.

Simon Healy, 26, of Toryglen, Glasgow, also stood trial for murder, but the jury found him not guilty.

In his closing speech to the jury, prosecutor Ian Wallace said: "It is the Crown case that it was Anthony McKellar who struck Andrew Salina on the neck."

Mr McKellar was described as having "a pure evil look on his face".

He and others were soon seen spotted "in a rush to leave".

Sentencing was adjourned for reports.

