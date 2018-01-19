Missing fishermen named as rescue mission scaled back

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk are still missing on Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute.

Loch Fyne: They were on Nancy Glen TT100. STV

Two fishermen who are still missing after the boat they were in capsized have been named while searches have been scaled back.

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk went missing following the incident on Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

A third man, John Miller, was rescued from the water by the crew of a passing boat and was taken to Mid Argyll Hospital in a stable condition.

All three were on the 40ft Nancy Glen TT100 when it capsized.

Air and sea searches were carried out on Friday and are due to resume on Saturday.

Julie-Anne Wood, head of maritime operations for HM Coastguard, said: "Following an intensive search over the past 24 hours, utilising the HM Coastguard helicopter, RNLI lifeboats, coastguard rescue teams, other agencies and local vessels, sadly we have been unable to locate the two missing fishermen.

"Our thoughts are with all those involved."

Inspector Julie McLeish added: "At this time, Police Scotland is supporting the search operation.

"We are in regular contact with the missing men's families.

"It is a very distressing time for them and the local community as a whole.

"The search will continue until dark tonight and will resume again at first light tomorrow."

Paul Daly, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: "Our voluntary crews from Tighnabruaich, Campbeltown and Arran stations carried out an exemplary job in the sea search for the missing fishermen.

"Our boats were out for over 20 hours as part of the combined rescue effort and the thoughts of our crews and of the whole RNLI are with the families of the missing men."

