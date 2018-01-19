Dog dies after being abandoned on mountain during storm

The 12-year-old Border Collie was confirmed dead by her owner on Friday.

Meg: The 12-year-old Border Collie was found dead on Friday. Lost Dogs Facebook page

A dog who was abandoned on a mountainside during a storm four days ago has died.

Twelve-year-old Border Collie Meg got injured and lost use of her legs during a hike up Beinn Sgulaird in the Southern Highlands with her owner.

People had been searching the mountains since Monday with no success.

The dog's owner has been criticised online after he decided to leave her behind in heavy winds and torrential rain after she became too heavy for him and to carry.

A search party for Meg had been planned for Saturday but she was confirmed dead on Friday by a post on the Lost Dogs Facebook page.

According to poster Mikey Doc McManus, who had leading the search, Meg's body was found by her owner after he went back to search the area.

Mikey Doc McManus posted: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart, that I share my last update, that Meg is no longer with us.

"I'm sorry it is not better news. It's a devastating piece of news after days of hard work, community, well wishing, support and team work.

"I decided to open with this statement so as to announce what I know. I personally did not recover the body; the update will try to explain the events in the best way I can with the knowledge that I have, from the team of people who have been working with me.

"Today started like every other day with determination and heavy snow fall. I met with volunteer Marc Lang, who had travelled up in horrendous conditions this morning to meet me at the base.

"We discussed routes and he headed off. Andy and Tracy were also present and similarly info was shared and they set off too. I know one other gentleman who was out there, Alan Robertson, who was also on the hunt. Everyone has returned off the hill to no avail.

"The owner and his friend appeared on the hill at 2pm and set out on foot to their last known location from that fateful night and I received a simple message from them stating they had found Meg and it wasn't good news.

"We haven't had any more contact about this since and as you can appreciate, everyone who I've been liaising with and sharing the work load on the mountain, are as gob-smacked as I am. I am not casting aspersions or making assumptions...this is what has happened.

"I would like to thank everybody that has helped over the last few days and the support has been phenomenal, unreal at times, very humbling to be a part of. My phone hasn't pinged so much in all its life. And I know that someone jumped the gun the update, which was being held off, till facts were applied, but some people really are glory hunters and wish to feel important without actually helping, but I'm glad none of those people have been a apart of these great efforts and I owe to you all on the pages I have been posting updates to let you all know at the same time, so I am sorry it has been spread callously prior to this.

"I will surely make one more post after this, as there has been a huge donation of funds that we will have to put to good use in the spirit of the walkers and dog owners that have selflessly spent their money and sent their well wishes. It is a big thing and I can promise you all that everyone will be consulted in regards to money raised.

"So from a snowy and a rather sad Oban, I bid you all a heart warmed thanks and much love from myself and on behalf of the awesome people who teamed together to look for Meg."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.