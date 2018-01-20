Man seriously injured after being attacked in pub
The assault happened at the Pullman Tavern in Kilmacolm, Inverclyde, on Friday.
A man has been seriously injured after being attacked in a pub.
The assault happened at the Pullman Tavern in Kilmacolm, Inverclyde, at 11.15pm on Friday.
A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "The victim was taken to Inverclyde Royal Hospital and released after treatment.
"Enquiries are continuing."
