Man suffers fractured cheekbones in nightclub attack

The assault happened in Campus, Glasgow, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Campus: Man taken to hospital.

A man suffered two fractured cheekbones in an attack at a Glasgow nightclub.

The assault happened at Campus on Sauchiehall Street at 1.35am on Saturday.

Officers were called to the venue and the man was taken to hospital.

The man's family are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At 1.35am, police were called to a report of a man being assaulted within Campus on Sauchiehall Street.

"He suffered facial injuries.

"Enquiries are continuing."

