Hamilton Accies coach and former footballer dies

Matt Craig was a community coach having played for the club up until under-19 level.

Matt Craig: He was 24 years old. Hamilton Accies

A Hamilton Accies coach has died after a long illness.

Matt Craig, who was also a youth player at the club, died on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old was a community coach after playing for Hamilton up until under-19 level.

A club statement said: "It is with deep sadness that we advise of the passing last night of our community coach Matt Craig after a long illness.

"Matt was only 24 and had played for us at all levels up to u19 before running our popular kids community coaching programmes."

