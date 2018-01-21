Hamilton Accies coach and former footballer dies
Matt Craig was a community coach having played for the club up until under-19 level.
A Hamilton Accies coach has died after a long illness.
Matt Craig, who was also a youth player at the club, died on Saturday night.
The 24-year-old was a community coach after playing for Hamilton up until under-19 level.
A club statement said: "It is with deep sadness that we advise of the passing last night of our community coach Matt Craig after a long illness.
"Matt was only 24 and had played for us at all levels up to u19 before running our popular kids community coaching programmes."
