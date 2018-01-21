Body of man found hours after fight near bus station

The 37-year-old was discovered in a house on Dalgleish Avenue in Cumnock, Ayrshire.

Cumnock: Police guarded the house. STV

The body of a man has been found in a house, just hours after a fight near a bus station.

Emergency services were called to Dalgleish Avenue in Cumnock, East Ayrshire, at 11.15am on Saturday.

The 37-year-old is understood to have been involved in a fight with a group of men and women on Tower Street near the bus station at 7.30pm on Friday.

Detective inspector Graham Duncan said: "Enquiries are at a very early stage, and although there is nothing at this time to suggest that the man died as a result of the altercation he was involved in the night before, it is crucial that we establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the Tower Street area near to the bus station between 7pm and 8pm on Friday evening who may have witnessed a disturbance or anything at all suspicious to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

