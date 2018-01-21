Knife-wielding robber steals cash in petrol station raid

The incident happened at an Esso petrol station in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Rutherglen: Backpack dumped in woods. Google 2018

A knife-wielding robber has raided a petrol station.

The incident happened at the Esso petrol station on Stonelaw Road in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

The thief used a knife to threaten a man who was working at the time before stealing cash and cigarettes at 4.55am on Sunday.

He is in his 40s, 5ft 10in, and was wearing a black hat and scarf.

The man also had a black jacket and black backpack.

Officers later found the backpack nearby at Stonelaw Woods.

Constable Derek Young said: "I would appeal to anyone who was near to the petrol station or in the surrounding area in the early hours of this morning who saw anything suspicious or noticed a man matching the above description to please get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

