  • STV
  • MySTV

Stranded man rescued after week trapped in home 

STV

The man was cut off in heavy snow and attempted to reach a village when he become stranded.

Rescue: Team found man who had become trapped at home.
Rescue: Team found man who had become trapped at home.

A mountain rescue team has rescued a man who became stranded as he tried to walk to safety after a week cut off by snow.

The 64-year-old man, who lived in a remote location near Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, had been cut off with no power for the last seven days.

He decided to try walking to the nearest village on Sunday afternoon but found his way blocked by huge snowdrifts.

The 64-year-old called for help at around 4pm after trying to walk through deep snow for more than four hours.

Moffat Mountain Rescue Team (Moffat MRT) members arrived just after dark and tried to drive towards where they believed the man to be, but had to abandon their vehicle and proceed on foot.

After battling through drifts for two hours, two team members managed to reach the man.

Further team members followed on and started to trample a path through the snow to assist the man to the team Land Rover, which they reached at around 8.30pm.

He was then evacuated to the road where he was passed to police who took him to Lockerbie.

Twenty team members were involved in the rescue operation.

It comes days after Moffat MRT helped check on drivers who were stranded on the M74 for hours in heavy snow on Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Shaun Duignan, team leader said: "This has been a busy week for the team with many team members working through the night to help stranded drivers and then a rescue closer to the expected role of a mountain rescue team, rescuing someone from a remote inaccessible location.

"The team is pleased to have been able to assist the people of Dumfries and Galloway."

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1406629-travel-chaos-as-treacherous-snow-storms-hit-scotland/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.