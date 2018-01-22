Nine members of major crime gang jailed for nearly 90 years

The criminals were described as making up Scotland's 'most sophisticated' gang.

Nine members of a major crime gang have been jailed for a total of 87 years.

It follows a wide-ranging investigation into violence, drugs, firearms and dirty money.

The gang includes cocaine baron Mark Richardson and army veteran turned gun-runner Martyn Fitzsimmons.

Prosecutors took the men to court over 28 charges including the shooting of underworld figure Ross Monaghan outside a Glasgow primary school in January last year.

Other charges included the attempted murder of gangland boss Robert Kelbie and allegations of £1.5m of hidden "criminal" cash.

The gangsters were originally due to stand trial in a case that was expected to last around three months.

However, following a series of pre-trial hearings amid heightened security at the High Court in Glasgow, the gang members pleaded guilty to a number of the charges, bringing the trial to a halt.

They were sentenced at the same court on Monday.

Richardson, 30, who had been accused to trying to kill Monaghan and Kelbie, admitted having a Glock handgun while in Baillieston.

Fitzsimmons, 37, who had also been accused of involvement in the Monaghan attack, pleaded guilty to having a Glock and ammunition as well as hiding £36,000 of dirty money.

David Sell, 50, admitted being involved in the abduction of Robert Allan, who was taken from Yorkshire to East Kilbride, South Lanarkshire, before being tortured and repeatedly shot in the legs.

Anthony Woods, 44, Francis Mulligan, 41, and Michael Bowman, 30, each accepted roles in "serious organised crime".

Gerard Docherty, 42, pleaded guilty to recklessly discharging a firearm at a house while 33-year-old Steven McArdle admitted having a Glock firearm.

Barry O'Neill, 37, admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

The offences took place between between 2013 and 2017.

Sentencing the men, judge Lord Beckett praised the authorities' "extraordinary ingenuity, courage and commitment" in catching the gang.

He added: "There can be no doubt police uncovered the workings of serious and organised crime."

Full list of sentences

High Court in Glasgow: The men were jailed for a total of 87 years.

DAVID SELL : 15 years and eight months

: BARRY O'NEILL : Seven years and four months

: ANTHONY WOODS : 11 years and one month

: FRANCIS MULLIGAN : Eight years and 324 days

: MICHAEL BOWMAN : Seven years

: GERARD DOCHERTY : Ten years and six months

: MARK RICHARDSON : Eight years and nine months

: STEVEN McARDLE : Seven years and 100 days

: MARTYN FITZSIMMONS: Ten years and six months

Police Scotland response

Detective Chief Superintendent Gerry McLean, head of organised crime and counter terrorism, said: "The nine men who have been sentenced today were involved in the most serious criminal activity, including firearms, drug dealing and extreme violence.

"They were responsible for bringing fear and misery to communities across Scotland and we welcome the fact that they have been brought to justice and will no longer to able to continue their criminal activities.

"I would like to thank the victims of this gang for their bravery in providing crucial evidence which led to the group submitting guilty pleas, such was the weight of the evidence placed on them.

"Today, collectively, they are facing in excess of 80 years in prison which demonstrates the seriousness of the crimes they were involved in.

"Serious Organised Crime has no place in society and I want to reassure people in all our communities that Police Scotland will continue to disrupt anyone involved in this type of activity on a daily basis, shutting down their illegal businesses and locking up those responsible.

"I welcome the sentence handed down today and I also want to pay tribute to the team of dedicated police officers, working closely with prosecutors, whose professionalism and tireless efforts helped bring these nine dangerous men to justice."

