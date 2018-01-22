Man attacks ex-lover's colleague and threatens to kill him

Alan Hadden 'lost control' after he followed his ex-partner from Lanarkshire to Glasgow.

Court: Mr Gibb was assaulted to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in June last year. © STV

A jealous man launched a violent attack on his ex-lover's male colleague and threatened to kill him after spotting them in a car together.

Alan Hadden "lost control" after he followed his former partner almost 20 miles, from Lanarkshire to Dumbarton Road in Glasgow after seeing her in the passenger seat.

When her colleague, Stuart Gibb, parked his car, Hadden leaned through the passenger door and threatened "I'm going to f****** kill you" and punched him.

Hadden and a pal continued the assault across the street when Mr Gibb managed to escape from the car.

Hadden, 39, from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting Mr Gibb to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on June 29 last year.

Miss Curley and Hadden's relationship ended at the end of 2015 although there had been contact since then.

'Hadden leaned in through the passenger door, saying as he did to Mr Gibb 'I'm going to f****** kill you', punching him on the head as he did.' Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan said Miss Curley and Mr Gibb were travelling to a work site in Clydebank and stopped briefly at shops on Dumbarton Road.

He said: "Another car parked further along the street where two men, one of which was the accused, exited the vehicle and approached the vehicle of Mr Gibb.

"Mr Gibb, still sitting in his vehicle, heard Miss Curley shout 'that's Alan', referring to the accused.

"Each of the men approached each side of the car so there was one at either door.

"Hadden leaned in through the passenger door, saying as he did to Mr Gibb 'I'm going to f****** kill you', punching him on the head as he did."

Mr Gibb managed to get out of the car and ran across the road, in the direction of Clydebank and was pursued by Hadden and his friend.

The pair attacked Mr Gibb, he was punched and kicked on the head and body before they drove off again.

Mr Gibb was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital where he was found to have a cut at his right eye which needed eight stitches and has left a scar, and a small cut to his head which needed three stitches.

Solicitor advocate Bobby Reid said Hadden wanted to speak to Miss Curley.

He said: "This was not planned, Mr Hadden viewed Miss Curley in the car which passed him and took the opportunity to follow the car to speak to her."

The sheriff noted "that's a big distance to go" on hearing Hadden followed his ex from Lanarkshire.

Mr Reid added his client accepts he "lost control" and now regrets his actions.

Sheriff Danny Scullion deferred sentence until next month and continued Hadden's bail.

