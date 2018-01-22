  • STV
  • MySTV

Man attacks ex-lover's colleague and threatens to kill him

STV

Alan Hadden 'lost control' after he followed his ex-partner from Lanarkshire to Glasgow.

Court: Mr Gibb was assaulted to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in June last year.
Court: Mr Gibb was assaulted to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement in June last year. © STV

A jealous man launched a violent attack on his ex-lover's male colleague and threatened to kill him after spotting them in a car together.

Alan Hadden "lost control" after he followed his former partner almost 20 miles, from Lanarkshire to Dumbarton Road in Glasgow after seeing her in the passenger seat.

When her colleague, Stuart Gibb, parked his car, Hadden leaned through the passenger door and threatened "I'm going to f****** kill you" and punched him.

Hadden and a pal continued the assault across the street when Mr Gibb managed to escape from the car.

Hadden, 39, from Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, pled guilty at Glasgow Sheriff Court to assaulting Mr Gibb to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement on June 29 last year.

Miss Curley and Hadden's relationship ended at the end of 2015 although there had been contact since then.

'Hadden leaned in through the passenger door, saying as he did to Mr Gibb 'I'm going to f****** kill you', punching him on the head as he did.'
Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan

Procurator fiscal depute Mark Allan said Miss Curley and Mr Gibb were travelling to a work site in Clydebank and stopped briefly at shops on Dumbarton Road.

He said: "Another car parked further along the street where two men, one of which was the accused, exited the vehicle and approached the vehicle of Mr Gibb.

"Mr Gibb, still sitting in his vehicle, heard Miss Curley shout 'that's Alan', referring to the accused.

"Each of the men approached each side of the car so there was one at either door.

"Hadden leaned in through the passenger door, saying as he did to Mr Gibb 'I'm going to f****** kill you', punching him on the head as he did."

Mr Gibb managed to get out of the car and ran across the road, in the direction of Clydebank and was pursued by Hadden and his friend.

The pair attacked Mr Gibb, he was punched and kicked on the head and body before they drove off again.

Mr Gibb was taken to the Queen Elizabeth hospital where he was found to have a cut at his right eye which needed eight stitches and has left a scar, and a small cut to his head which needed three stitches.

Solicitor advocate Bobby Reid said Hadden wanted to speak to Miss Curley.

He said: "This was not planned, Mr Hadden viewed Miss Curley in the car which passed him and took the opportunity to follow the car to speak to her."

The sheriff noted "that's a big distance to go" on hearing Hadden followed his ex from Lanarkshire.

Mr Reid added his client accepts he "lost control" and now regrets his actions.

Sheriff Danny Scullion deferred sentence until next month and continued Hadden's bail.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.