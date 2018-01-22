New homes and hotel at Glasgow's Central Quay to go-ahead

The development will include 400 homes, 150-bed hotel and 300,000 sq ft of offices.

Economy: The first phase of development is expected to begin at the end of the year. XLB Property

Planning permission has been granted for hundreds of new homes, offices and a hotel in Glasgow.

The development at Central Quay, a seven-acre site on the western edge of the city centre, will include 400 new homes, over 300,000 sq ft of high quality offices, a 150-bed hotel and retail units.

The area, on the banks of the River Clyde, is prominent from the Kingston Bridge and has been a brownfield site for several years.

It is currently home to Media Scotland which owns the Daily Record and Sunday Mail newspapers.

The site is owned by Harbert Management Corporation (Europe) LLC and XLB Property and the masterplan was designed by architects Keppie Design.

Tony Lawson of XLB said: "Central Quay is a significant site and its regeneration is long overdue.

"It will now provide a major new mixed-use quarter to the western edge of Glasgow City Centre close to the SSE Hydro, Scottish Exhibition Centre and major transport hubs.

"The masterplan is designed around a vibrant high-quality environment, providing new homes and offices plus supporting amenities."

Mr Lawson also confirmed Harbert and XLB Property are in discussions with a major developer to 'pump prime' the waterfront site.

This term is used to describe the use of actions such as government spending and tax cuts to stimulate the local economy.

The first phase of development is expected to start towards the end of the year.

