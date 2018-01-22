Fears grow for 12 year-old who failed to turn up for school

Liam Bonthron, who had a 100% attendance record, was last seen on Clarence Drive, Glasgow on Monday.

Police: Liam has been missing since 8.50am on Monday. Police Scotland

Police are growing concerned for a 12 year-old boy who went missing on his way to school.

Liam Bonthron was last seen on Clarence Drive, in the west end of Glasgow at around 8.50am on Monday.

Sergeant Paula Convery, from Partick Police Station, said: "Liam is a boy who has always had 100% attendance at school and has never went missing before, therefore we have growing concerns for him and his safety.

"His family and friends are incredibly worried for him and tell us that this is out of character.

"It is vital that we trace him."

Liam is 5ft 6in, of slim build, with a pale complexion and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing dark blue Levis jeans, a light blue and white checked shirt, blue Nike Air Max trainers and a bright blue Jack Wolfskin jacket.

Liam was also carrying a black and white Vans rucksack.

Officers have been speaking to his friends and family and checking CCTV in a bid to trace the schoolboy.

Sergeant Convery added: "If anyone has any information or has seen a boy matching the description then we encourage you to come forward and contact us.

"We would also urge Liam to come forward himself and contact Police or friends and family to let us know you are okay."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Partick Police Office via 101 quoting incident number 1169 of Monday 22 January 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

