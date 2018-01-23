Man dies after becoming stranded in snow on wind farm

The 74-year-old and a colleague were without heat or power at the farm in East Ayrshire.

Wind farm: Mountain rescue team attended incident (file pic). © iStockphoto

A man has died after becoming stranded in heavy snow while working at a wind farm.

The 74-year-old and a 42-year-old colleague were left without heat or power as they worked at the farm near Craigdarroch Farm, New Cumnock in East Ayrshire on Sunday.

Members of the Police Scotland Mountain Rescue Team attended the scene after the two men raised the alarm at around 8.50pm on Sunday.

The pensioner was then flown by helicopter to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he died a short time later.

Police and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are carrying out a joint investigation into the incident and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

An HSE spokesman said: "HSE is aware and making initial inquiries alongside police."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.