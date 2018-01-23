Woman threatened by armed robbers in 'targeted' house raid

Three men forced their way into the 21-year-old's home with weapons on Monday night.

Raid: Armed robbers broke into home. 2018 Google

A group of armed robbers threatened a young woman during a "targeted" house raid.

Three men broke into the 21-year-old's home with weapons before taking her keys and ransacking the property.

The raid happened at Thornyflat Place in Ayr at around 9.30pm on Monday.

The trio arrived in a dark coloured Audi car but made off in the woman's red VW Golf which has a private registration and a performance body kit.

Police believe the incident was a targeted attack and are searching for the thieves.

The first suspect is white, 5ft 7in, of medium build and was wearing dark clothing.

The second suspect is white, 5ft 7in, of medium build, has missing teeth, a thin face and was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit style top with a zip and hood.

The third suspect is white, 6ft 1in, of slim build, with dark hair, a gaunt appearance and was wearing a white jacket.

Officers have been checking CCTV and speaking to local residents but are now looking to the public to help trace those responsible.

There have been two possible sightings of the vehicle, the first at around 11.10pm at Bellfield Interchange BP petrol station and the second at 1.20am at Rothes Drive in Glasgow.

Detective inspector Fraser Normansell said: "Although nobody was injured, the incident has left the woman incredibly shaken and fearful.

"We believe it was a targeted attack.

"It is vital that we can gather as much information as possible to trace those responsible.

"We have had several sightings of the VW Golf since the incident in Ayr, Kilmarnock and possibly Glasgow and would appeal to anyone who has seen a vehicle matching the description driving erratically late last night or early this morning to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with any information should contact police on 101 or speak with any police officer.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.