Boy, 14, stabbed with knife in fight outside school

The attack happened near All Saints Roman Catholic Secondary School in Glasgow.

Knifed: School gates cordoned off. STV

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed with a knife in a fight outside a school.

The attack happened near All Saints Roman Catholic Secondary School on Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, in Glasgow, at 11.35am on Wednesday.

The boy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.

STV News understands the boy was stabbed in the stomach.

Officers have cordoned off the school gates.

Chief inspector Stevie Hazlett said: "We understand that this type of incident occurring is very concerning to parents and indeed people in the local community, however I would like to reassure them that detectives working on the case are following a definite line of inquiry.

"This was an isolated incident and one which was targeted and not random, nevertheless this does not make it any less shocking.

"There will be additional officers around the vicinity of Ryehill Road and we would ask anyone who has any concerns to contact those officers for any additional reassurance or guidance."

A Glasgow City Council spokesman added: "We can confirm the police attended the school following a serious incident outside the gates at morning interval.

"The school is working with police during this live, ongoing investigation and supporting pupils, families and staff."

