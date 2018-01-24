  • STV
Man brandished knife at partner 'like terrorist' in attack

STV

Hemin Sharif, 30, assaulted his elderly partner during a night out in Glasgow.

Court: Assault took place in November 2016.
A man who attacked his partner while on a night out with friends brandished a knife at his victim "like a terrorist".

Hemin Sharif, 30, grabbed car keys from Paul Coe's hand and punched him as he drove them home from a night out in Glasgow city centre.

He landed another blow on 61-year-old Mr Coe's head when they returned to a friend's flat in Summerston, Glasgow.

A witness said Sharif brandished a blade "like a terrorist does", holding the blade in the air and twisting it, and hit Mr Coe on the shoe with the knife.

Another man left the flat they were in to call the police, Glasgow Sheriff Court heard on Wednesday.

Sharif, who is serving five years and ten months for stalking and slashing Mr Coe, was found guilty of assault to injury on November 27, 2016.

He was also convicted of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards Mr Coe and another man, Mohammed Altaher, on the same morning.

'He spoke to the accused brandishing the knife in front of Mr Coe 'like a terrorist does', holding the blade in the air and twisting it.'
Fiscal depute Adele Macdonald

Sharif sought asylum in Gateshead seven years ago and was granted a temporary visa.

He then met Mr Coe, a former insurance worker, online and formed a relationship.

The court heard in November 2016 the couple travelled to Glasgow where they went on a night out with another man.

They left Speakeasy nightclub around 3am with a friend and Mr Coe drove the group home as Sharif had been drinking.

Sharif then pulled the keys from Mr Coe's hand and threatened to report Mr Coe for "stealing his car".

He sat behind his partner in the car and punched him on the head.

CCTV from when the group got in to the lift at at block of flats at Glenavon Road showed blood on Mr Coe's head.

Sharif then punched him a second time to the head when they got in to the flat where they were staying and Sharif repeatedly said "I'm in control".

Sharif, who made vulgar remarks to his then partner, took a knife from the kitchen and brandished it at Mr Coe.

Fiscal depute Adele Macdonald described evidence from Mr Altaher.

She said: "He spoke to the accused brandishing the knife in front of Mr Coe 'like a terrorist does', holding the blade in the air and twisting it."

Sharif also hit Mr Coe on the shoe with the knife.

The police were later contacted by another man in the house.

Sheriff Martin Jones QC deferred sentence until next month for reports.

In August 2017, Sharif was jailed for five years and six months after admitting inflicting grievous bodily harm, and four months to run consecutively for stalking.

