Man charged with murder after pensioner found dead in flat
The body of John Sharp Snr, 78, was discovered in Greenock on Tuesday.
A man has been charged with murder after a pensioner was found dead in a flat.
The body of John Sharp Snr, 78, was discovered at the property in Ann Street, Greenock, early on Tuesday morning.
Police later announced a man had been arrested in connection with the death.
At Greenock Sheriff Court on Wednesday, John Sharp, 47, was charged with murder.
He made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.
The Crown Office said he is expected to appear again by the end of next week.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.