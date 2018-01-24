Three arrested after boy 'stabbed in fight near school'

The alleged incident happened near All Saints Roman Catholic Secondary School in Glasgow.

Ryehill Road: Police cordoned off gates of high school. STV

Three teenagers have been arrested after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed with a knife in a fight outside a school.

The alleged serious assault happened near All Saints Roman Catholic Secondary School on Ryehill Road, Barmulloch, in Glasgow, at 11.35am on Wednesday.

Police sealed off the school gates and the 14-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in a serious condition.

Two boys aged 16 and one boy aged 17 were arrested in connection with the incident, officers confirmed.

A spokesman for the force added: "A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."

It is anticipated that the three boys will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Glasgow City Council said the high school was fully cooperating with police as they investigate the incident.

