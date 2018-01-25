Boy's death from gravestone fall 'could have been avoided'

Ciaran Williamson's family said they feared lessons will not be learned from his death.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5719426262001-gravestone-death.jpg" />

The death of an eight-year-old boy who was killed by a falling gravestone could have been prevented if proper checks had been carried out, a sheriff has ruled.

Ciaran Williamson died after a 7ft high gravestone fell on him at Craigton Cemetery, in Cardonald, as he was playing with friends.

Ciaran's family have told STV News the events of May 16, 2015 will never leave them and they fear lessons will not be learned from his death.

On Thursday, Sheriff Linda Ruxton's Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) determination was published, in which she said a routine inspection to assess the safety of the gravestone should have been carried out.

In a summary of the ruling, Ciaran's death was described as "a tragic accident which might have been avoided if certain safety precautions had been taken."

'I have no hesitation in accepting that this was a tragic accident.' Sheriff Linda Ruxton

The FAI heard that Ciaran and his young friends had been playing a game where some of them would climb on top of the gravestone, known as the Ross memorial, and push off of it onto an adjacent wall.

When the two-and-a-half ton memorial began to wobble, three of Ciaran's friends tried to steady it.

However, there was nothing they could to to prevent it from falling and the pediment of the gravestone struck Ciaran just as his friends jumped out of the way.

The FAI ruling said his death was instantaneous and painless.

Sheriff Ruxton said: "I have no hesitation in accepting that this was a tragic accident.

"There was no suggestion that there had been a deliberate attempt by any of the boys to push over or destabilise the memorial.

"I am satisfied that, however perilous their activities, they were simply playing and had not appreciated the dangers involved."

At the time of the accident, the Ross memorial was leaning over at an angle of just over six degrees.

The sheriff said that if an inspection of the gravestone had been carried out, it would have been cordoned off within 24 hours.

'I don't think I'll ever get my head around what happened to him that night, or what I saw that night.' Stephanie Griffin

She further said that the absence of an active system of memorial inspections by Glasgow City Council contributed to Ciaran's death.

New guidance on the inspection of large memorials which were leaning from vertical were needed, Sheriff Ruxton said.

Investigations from Digby Brown Solicitors, who represented most of Ciaran's family, found the memorial that killed Ciaran was leaning so precariously one expert suggested a "gust of wind" would have toppled it.

Inquiry: Family fear lessons will not be learned. STV

Ciaran's mother Stephanie Griffin, 27, told STV News: "I don't think I'll ever get my head around what happened to him that night, or what I saw that night.

"It will never leave us."

Ms Griffin said that despite the FAI, she feared action would not be taken to ensure graveyards were safe.

She said: "Lessons won't be learned. It can only be recommendations.

"Who is going to be the one to check that paperwork's done, inspections are carried out?"

She continued: "Some of the stones are in a terrible state, you can tell it's been neglected throughout the years."

Ciaran's stepfather Thomas McGee said the gravestone was an "accident waiting to happen," due to the fact only a small amount of force was needed for it to fall over.

Concluding the inquiry, Sheriff Ruxton praised Ciaran's family.

She said: "I would like to express my deepest condolences to Ciaran's family and in particular to his mother, Ms Stephanie Griffin, his father, Mr Ryan Williamson and his step-father, Mr Thomas McGhee.

"It was a harrowing experience for them to listen to parts of the evidence in this Inquiry and they did so with great fortitude and dignity.

"These were profoundly sad proceedings inquiring into the tragic death of Ciaran Williamson, a little boy of eight whose whole life lay before him."

'We are sorry and our thoughts remain with Ciaran's family and friends.' Cllr Anna Richardson

The family's lawyer, Mark Gibson of Digby Brown Solicitors, said the Ross memorial should have been inspected earlier.

He said: "The determination highlights that the council failed to adhere to longstanding industry standards for the inspection and maintenance of large memorials.



"It was clear from the evidence that this substantial memorial ought to have been a priority given that it was leaning precariously and given its position close to the site of a previous similar accident, a public thoroughfare, a local primary and the homes of many local children."

Responding to the FAI, Glasgow City Council said any new guidelines would be adopted.

Cllr Anna Richardson said: "I accept the Sheriff's findings. We are sorry and our thoughts remain with Ciaran's family and friends.

"It is clear that the Sheriff expects national guidelines and advice to be put in place for all cemeteries and, in particular, for dealing with larger and often older memorials."

She continued: "The council had already taken steps that address the Sheriff's other recommendations prior to the inquiry and used the expert evidence heard in court to further strengthen its procedures.

"We welcome the Sheriff's very clear statement that no cemetery is a safe place for play."

