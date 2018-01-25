Fire-hit Cameron House hotel puts 300 jobs at risk

Hundreds of roles are under threat after a blaze ripped through the Loch Lomond resort.

Jobs: Meeting held on Thursday. STV/Jim Slight

Hundreds of jobs at Cameron House hotel in Loch Lomond are at risk after a fatal fire.

A total of 300 roles are under threat after a blaze ripped through the five-star resort at Loch Lomond in December.

STV News understands 150 of those roles belong to zero-hour contract workers who have been told no work is available.

A meeting was held with staff at Dumbarton Football Club on Thursday morning.

Cameron House: Hotel was destroyed. STV

A consultation is now under way to identify what roles will be axed.

The hotel currently employs 450 staff.

Richard Dyson, 38, and Simon Midgley, 32, died in the fire, which happened shortly after 6.40am on Monday, December 18.

One of the men died at the scene and the other died at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

More than 70 firefighters fought the early morning blaze at the resort, which caused significant damage to the hotel.

An 18th century Baronial mansion, Cameron House was converted into a luxury hotel and resort in 1986 after it was sold by the Smollett family, who held the property for three centuries.

It is famous as a celebrity wedding venue as well as for its championship standard golf course and Michelin-starred restaurant run by chef Martin Wishart.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.