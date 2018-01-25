Three teens charged after boy, 14, 'stabbed near school'

The alleged assault happened near All Saints Roman Catholic Secondary School in Glasgow.

School: Accused were granted bail after Thursday's hearing.

Three teenagers have appeared in court after a boy was allegedly stabbed outside a school.

The boys, two aged 16 and the other 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of assaulting the 14-year-old near All Saints Roman Catholic Secondary School on Ryehill Road on Wednesday.

Prosecutors claim the trio punched and kicked the boy on the head and body and struck him on the body with a knife to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement.

All three made no pleas when they appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Sheriff Paul Crozier granted all three of them bail ahead of a return to court at a future date.

