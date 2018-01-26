Scots crime gang face restrictions after 87-year jail term

Five members of the mob have been hit with Serious Crime Prevention Orders.

Crime: (clockwise from top left) Mulligan, Docherty, Sell, O'Neill, Fitzsimmons, McArdle.

Five members of Scotland's most dangerous crime gang have been hit with new orders to restrict their activities when they are released from prison.

Lord Beckett imposed Serious Crime Prevention Orders (SCPO) orders on the five, who were part of a nine strong mob jailed for a total of 87 years earlier this week.

Their crimes included the importation of cocaine and firearms as well as the kidnap and torture of a man over an unpaid drug debt.

Anthony Woods, 44, Michael Bowman, 31, and Francis Mulligan, 41, face 15 restrictions which cover everything their internet access and associations to vehicle ownership and travel outwith Scotland.

David Sell, 50, who went to Brazil to source cocaine direct from drug cartels, faces ten restrictions - including international travel.

Ex-soldier Martyn Fitzsimmons, 37, who was previously jailed for supplying stolen army weapons to crime groups, faces nine restrictions including providing notification of his income, assets and bank accounts.

Two other gang members - Gerard Docherty, 42, and Steven McArdle, 33, - had SCPOs imposed on them at a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Crime: A breakdown of the SCPOs the gang will face on release from prison. Crown Office

All seven must declare associations they have with certain individuals.

Some are also affected if they wish to travel outside Scotland on their release.

For example, Woods, who had been involved with a plumbing business, must notify the authorities within 24 hours if he wants to go to elsewhere in the UK for work.

Two others - Barry O'Neill, 37, and Mark Richardson, 30, will return to court in March as the attempt to hit them with SCPOs continues.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.