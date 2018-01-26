Rush hour delays at Clyde Tunnel due to road incident

The road is closed in both directions as a result of a broken-down vehicle in the tunnel.

Clyde Tunnel: Emergency services are onsite. Alan Clark

Motorists travelling through the Clyde Tunnel are experiencing rush hour delays due to a road incident.

The Clyde Tunnel has been closed in both directions due to a broken-down vehicle which was travelling northbound.

Junction 25 on the M8 at the Clyde Tunnel turn-off also had one lane closed eastbound although it has since reopened.

Police Scotland and tunnel staff are on site attempting to clear the vehicle while motorists have been reporting on social media that traffic is at a standstill.

