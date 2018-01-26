Fears grow for missing Vietnamese woman last seen in Glasgow

Ha Thi Nguyen, 21, was spotted leaving an address in the Bridgeton area at 7am.

Detectives are growing concerned for a Vietnamese woman who has been missing since Friday morning.

Ha Thi Nguyen, 21, was last seen leaving an address in the Bridgeton area of Glasgow.

Police Scotland said she has previously spent time in Dumbarton, West Dunbartonshire.

Detective Inspector Colin Hailstones, of Govan Police Office, said: "We have growing concern for Miss Nguyen who has not been seen since 7am this morning.

"She does not speak any English.

"We know that she has previously spent time in the Dumbarton area and appeal to anyone in that area who may know or recognise her to come forward if they have any information.

"Also, if you live in Glasgow and think you may have seen a woman matching her description, please come forward and contact us."

Miss Nguyen is 5ft 8in, of medium build and has brown eyes.

She has long, black, shoulder length hair tied in a ponytail with a black elastic band.

Miss Nguyen was last seen wearing black leggings, a pink zip up hooded top, pink and grey striped socks, a long sleeve black t-shirt and purple and white Nike trainers.

Police said she also has a black, knee length, puffa-style coat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Govan Police Office via 101, quoting incident number 0976 of Friday 26 January 2018 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

