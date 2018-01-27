Body of man discovered in house as street cordoned off

The death of a 24-year-old man is being treated as unexplained, police said.

Police: Officers at the scene overnight. STV

The death of a man whose body was found in a house in Hamilton is being treated as unexplained.

Holyrood Street, in the Burnbank area of the South Lanarkshire town, was cordoned off after 6.45pm on Friday.

Police Scotland said they were investigating the death of a 24-year-old man.

Officers remained at the scene on Saturday morning.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "A post mortem examination will take place in due course to establish the exact cause of death and police are treating the death as unexplained at this time.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."

