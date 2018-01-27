Two men taken to hospital following 'vicious' attack

Men wearing dark clothing attacked the pair in broad daylight, police said.

Police: Hunt for two men. STV

Two men are in hospital following a "vicious" attack in broad daylight, police have said.

The victims were assaulted by two men wearing dark clothing at a flat in Canal Street, Paisley around 10am on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and a 29-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Both victims are in a stable condition.

Detectives are now trying to trace the two men responsible, who wore dark clothing.

Detective inspector Ian Ross said: "Two men have been viciously attacked in broad daylight and it is absolutely vital that we trace the individuals responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Canal Terrace around 10am who may have seen or heard a disturbance, or noticed two men acting suspiciously, to please get in touch.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Paisley CID via 101, quoting incident number 1289 of Saturday , January 27.

"Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence."

