Arrest after man seen kicking golden retriever on street

The man was also seen trying to throw the dog in front of oncoming traffic.

Arrest: Animal was found unconscious. Google 2018

An arrest has been made after a man was seen kicking a dog on a street in Ayr.

The man also reportedly tried to throw the golden retriever into the path of oncoming traffic in Main Street around 6.55pm on Saturday.

Police were called to the scene and officers found the dog had been knocked unconscious.

The animal was taken to a local vet where it is in a stable condition.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested and charged with alleged animal cruelty and a breach of the peace in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday.

