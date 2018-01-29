Man murdered in 'prolonged and vicious' house attack

James Murray, 24, was found dead on Holyrood Street in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire.

James Murray: Pronounced dead at scene.

A man has been murdered in a "prolonged and vicious" attack in a house.

James Murray was found dead at a property on Holyrood Street in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, at 6.45pm on Friday.

The 24-year-old's death is being treated as suspicious.

Officers cordoned off the street while investigations were carried out.

Detective chief inspector Raymond Brown said: "Mr Murray has been the victim of a very prolonged and vicious attack and as such it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible for his death.

"My officers are currently carrying out further forensic examinations as well as viewing CCTV and speaking to local people in the community in an attempt to progress our inquiry.

"As part of our investigation we would like to speak to anyone who has been in the company of Mr Murray since the beginning of January and in particular anyone who has seen him from January 19 until he was discovered on Friday.

"It is only by speaking to those in his company, we can begin to piece together his movements in the lead up to his untimely death."

Inspector Derek Hamilton added: "There will be additional officers patrolling the local area and this will continue into the coming days.

"If anyone has any information or concerns I would encourage them to engage with these officers."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

