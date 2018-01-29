Police hunt man after schoolgirl, 11, grabbed in street

The child was approached on Chapel Street, Airdrie around 12.15pm on Sunday.

Crime: Police said the girl was not injured but she was left distressed Google

Police are looking to trace a man who grabbed an 11-year-old girl as she walked along a street.

Officers said she was approached on Chapel Street, Airdrie around 12.15pm on Sunday.

A force spokeswoman said the girl was not injured but was left "distressed" by her ordeal.

Detectives are carrying out door-to-door inquiries and viewing CCTV in the area in a bid to track down the suspect.

The man is white, in his 40s, with brown/ginger hair and a scruffy beard.

He was wearing dark blue jeans, a black coat, black hat and white Nike trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Airdrie Police Station via 101 and quote reference number 1889/28/01/18 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

