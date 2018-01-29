Scots students to work with Nasa to test research projects

UWS students will be testing out their work on the International Space Station.

Partnership: The Scottish University will be working with Nasa

Scottish students will have the chance to work with Nasa to test out their research projects on the International Space Station (ISS).

A new partnership between the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) and the International Space School Education Trust (ISSET) will allow PhD students the chance to collaborate with the experts and other American academic institutions.

The research projects will be looking at how to best tackle the challenges we face on Earth and in space.

Former Nasa British-born astronaut Michael Foale was at UWS' Paisley campus when the announcement of the collaboration was made.

He spoke to students about his experience in orbit.

Mr Foale said: "My role [with UWS] will be to talk to them about the space environment, both inside and outside the ISS, so they understand the conditions when conducting their research."

Michael Foale: Former Nasa astronaut. UWS

Gas sensing technologies for growing healthy plants on the ISS, the effects of growth hormone administration on muscle mass, the changes in material decomposition in space, among others are what the University will be researching into.

Three fully-funded PhD scholarships will come as part of the partnership.

Professor Ehsan Mesbahi, Vice-Principal at UWS said: "Through collaboration with ISSET, Nasa, and a number of important American academic institutions, our PhD students have the opportunity to explore the unknown opportunities that space, and the ISS itself presents.

"The partnership will undoubtedly bring many benefits to the academics and their research, and will go a long way in building our knowledge of what's achievable both in space and on Earth.

"The University is immensely proud to be part of such an important initiative, which puts Scotland firmly on the map for this type of exploratory study. We wish every success to the PhD students taking part in it."

Foale and Mesbahi at the institute of thin films sensors. UWS

