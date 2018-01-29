  • STV
  • MySTV

Scots students to work with Nasa to test research projects

Paul Gallacher

UWS students will be testing out their work on the International Space Station.

Partnership: The Scottish University will be working with Nasa
Partnership: The Scottish University will be working with Nasa

Scottish students will have the chance to work with Nasa to test out their research projects on the International Space Station (ISS).

A new partnership between the University of the West of Scotland (UWS) and the International Space School Education Trust (ISSET) will allow PhD students the chance to collaborate with the experts and other American academic institutions.

The research projects will be looking at how to best tackle the challenges we face on Earth and in space.

Former Nasa British-born astronaut Michael Foale was at UWS' Paisley campus when the announcement of the collaboration was made.

He spoke to students about his experience in orbit.

Mr Foale said: "My role [with UWS] will be to talk to them about the space environment, both inside and outside the ISS, so they understand the conditions when conducting their research."

Michael Foale: Former Nasa astronaut.
Michael Foale: Former Nasa astronaut. UWS

Gas sensing technologies for growing healthy plants on the ISS, the effects of growth hormone administration on muscle mass, the changes in material decomposition in space, among others are what the University will be researching into.

Three fully-funded PhD scholarships will come as part of the partnership.

Professor Ehsan Mesbahi, Vice-Principal at UWS said: "Through collaboration with ISSET, Nasa, and a number of important American academic institutions, our PhD students have the opportunity to explore the unknown opportunities that space, and the ISS itself presents.

"The partnership will undoubtedly bring many benefits to the academics and their research, and will go a long way in building our knowledge of what's achievable both in space and on Earth.

"The University is immensely proud to be part of such an important initiative, which puts Scotland firmly on the map for this type of exploratory study. We wish every success to the PhD students taking part in it."

Foale and Mesbahi at the institute of thin films sensors.
Foale and Mesbahi at the institute of thin films sensors. UWS

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.