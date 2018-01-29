Firefighters tackle intensive blaze at city scrapyard 

The alarm was raised shortly before 4pm at the business on South Street, Glasgow.

Fire: Smoke could be seen billowing from the scrapyard STV

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a scrapyard on the banks of the Clyde.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently in attendance at a fire at a business premises on South Street, Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the area after the alarm was raised at 3.43pm on Monday January 29.

"Firefighters remain in attendance and will work to ensure the area is made safe."

