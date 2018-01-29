Firefighters tackle intensive blaze at city scrapyard
The alarm was raised shortly before 4pm at the business on South Street, Glasgow.
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a scrapyard on the banks of the Clyde.
The alarm was raised shortly before 4pm at the business on South Street, Glasgow.
A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "We are currently in attendance at a fire at a business premises on South Street, Glasgow.
"Operations Control mobilised three appliances to the area after the alarm was raised at 3.43pm on Monday January 29.
"Firefighters remain in attendance and will work to ensure the area is made safe."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.