Girl, 16, sexually assaulted by hooded man on farm track

The youngster was attacked near Wishaw Low Road in Cleland, Lanarkshire.

Cleland: CCTV being searched. Google 2018/STV

A 16-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted on a farm track.

The attack happened near Wishaw Low Road in Cleland, Lanarkshire.

The girl managed to fend off the suspect before making her way home following the assault, which happened between 3.30pm and 4pm on Sunday, January 7.

Officers said the attacker is between 20 and 30-years-old. He was wearing a hooded top and light grey tracksuit bottoms.

Constable Lindsay Kane said: "Despite this being a fairly remote area, it is used a lot by local residents and dog walkers so it's possible someone may have seen something and have information which could assist our investigation.

"I would appeal to anyone who uses this route to contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.

