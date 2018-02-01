Teenage driver caused woman's death during 140mph road race

John Gribben, of Ayr, was found guilty of dangerous driving after the fatal smash.

Killers: Gribben and Knox caused the death of Joan Price.

A teenager caused the death of a woman by racing with another driver at speeds of 140mph.

John Gribben, of Ayr, was found guilty of dangerous driving following the fatal smash in Ayrshire.

Joan Price, 59, died in the head-on crash on the A77 on January 30 last year.

Gribben was racing with another driver, Logan Knox, when Knox's car hit Ms Price's vehicle, killing her and leaving her passenger with permanent disfigurement.

The 19-year-old, who was also found guilty of a second charge of dangerous driving for an incident which happened while he was on bail, will be sentenced next month.

Knox, 20, from Coylton, South Ayrshire, is already serving a sentence after he admitted causing Ms Price's death by driving dangerously.

Chief inspector Craig Linton said: "This was a dreadful incident caused by the actions of two drivers who demonstrated a blatant and utter disregard for the safety of others.

"Joan was simply returning from band practice with a friend when her car was struck by a Volkswagen Golf driven by Logan Knox, who was racing with John Gribbin on the A77, Ayr, 250 metres north of the Holmston roundabout.

"A collision at excessive speed between the two had caused Knox to cross the carriageway directly into Joan's path. Knox and Gribbin then both fled the scene in Gribbin's vehicle making no attempt to assist Joan, her friend or others affected.

"This has been a devastating experience for the family, friends and colleagues of Joan Price who was loved by many. I am glad that both have now been brought to justice."

