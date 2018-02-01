Scots teenager dies in Cyprus after falling ill near home

Aimee Sweeney, 18, was rushed to a medical centre by her father on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old girl from Motherwell has died in Cyprus after being rushed to hospital with breathing problems.

Aimee Sweeney, who suffered from severe asthma, fell ill while walking her dog outside her home in Peyia on Tuesday.

She was initially taken to a local medical centre by her father Mark before being transferred by ambulance to Paphos General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her family are taking legal action against the medical centre, claiming it failing to provide proper treatment.

"She was walking our dog when I heard her shouting 'I can't breathe'," Mr Sweeney said.

"I ran out and grabbed her and took her to the medical centre."

Aimee, who was born in Newarthill and lived in Salzburgh, moved to the Mediterranean with her father Mark, mother Amanda, and siblings Jack, Leia and Lucas in 2016.

She had been training to join her father's roofing business when she died. She is believed to have asphyxiated after suffering an asthma attack.

Mr Sweeney added: "I'm very angry, this could have been stopped. She could have been helped.

"She was the best."

