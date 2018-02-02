Woman finds 'dangerous' kingsnake lurking in bathroom

The two-foot long 'aggressive' reptile was discovered in a flat in Glasgow on Thursday.

Aggressive: The two-foot long snake was found in a bathroom. © Soulsurvivor08

A woman has found a "dangerous" kingsnake lurking in her bathroom in Glasgow.

The two-foot long reptile became aggressive and was hissing loudly after it was discovered in the Scotstoun flat on Thursday.

After locking it in the bathroom, the woman called the SSPCA who came to collect it.

The SSPCA believe the kingsnake, believed to have been a pet that escaped from a flat nearby, got into the bathroom through toilet piping.

They are now looking to reunite it with its owner.

Chief Inspector Hamish Mackintosh said, "We were alerted to a snake in a bathroom in Scotstoun.

"It is likely that the kingsnake came into the bathroom through toilet piping.

"Snakes are excellent escape artists so it is important owners ensure their vivariums are completely secure.

"Anyone missing a snake should contact our centre in Glasgow on 03000 999 999."

Kingsnakes are a non-venomous species of snake, but are powerful constrictors that generally kill prey through suffocation.

The "king" in their name refers to their propensity to hunt and consume other snakes.

The family were told that it could have been dangerous if it managed to sneak into a baby's crib.

After the find the woman's daughter Laura McHugh posted on Facebook: "If anyone in Scotstoun has lost a snake it is in my mum's toilet."

