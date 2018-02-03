  • STV
  • MySTV

Man seriously injured after city centre stabbing attack

Peter Cassidy Peter Cassidy

The 29-year-old was stabbed by a stranger he met outside a snooker hall in Glasgow.

Assault: Man was stabbed in Glasgow.
Assault: Man was stabbed in Glasgow.

A man has been left seriously injured after he was stabbed by a stranger in Glasgow on Friday night.

The 29-year-old was at Reardon's snooker club on Hope Street, near to Argyle Street, with friends when he went outside to smoke a cigarette at around 6.10pm.

While outside he struck up a conversation with a passer by, but the man turned violent and stabbed him in the arm before running away along Hope Street.

The victim sustained a serious injury to his arm and was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"For a meeting to turn from chatting to being stabbed is quite shocking."
Detective Constable Vicky Martin

He remains in hospital and medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Police are now looking for help in tracing the man responsible.

The suspect is described as white with a large build and short dark hair.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a navy blue jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

Detective Constable Vicky Martin, Glasgow City Centre CID, said: "The injured man had been with friends in the snooker hall and came out for a cigarette. Whilst outside, he got chatting to another man, who for whatever reason, became aggressive and then stabbed him.

"Thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening, as far as we are aware, however, for a meeting to turn from chatting to being stabbed is quite shocking.

"Just after 6pm on a Friday is a busy time and I have no doubt there would have been plenty people about who will have seen the attack take place.

"Officers are checking the CCTV from the area but I would ask that anyone who has information that will assist our enquiries contact the CID at Glasgow City Centre Police Station via 101. Please quote incident number 2975/02/02/18 when calling.

"Details can also be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.