Man seriously injured after city centre stabbing attack

The 29-year-old was stabbed by a stranger he met outside a snooker hall in Glasgow.

A man has been left seriously injured after he was stabbed by a stranger in Glasgow on Friday night.

The 29-year-old was at Reardon's snooker club on Hope Street, near to Argyle Street, with friends when he went outside to smoke a cigarette at around 6.10pm.

While outside he struck up a conversation with a passer by, but the man turned violent and stabbed him in the arm before running away along Hope Street.

The victim sustained a serious injury to his arm and was rushed to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"For a meeting to turn from chatting to being stabbed is quite shocking." Detective Constable Vicky Martin

He remains in hospital and medical staff have described his condition as stable.

Police are now looking for help in tracing the man responsible.

The suspect is described as white with a large build and short dark hair.

At the time of the attack he was wearing a navy blue jumper, black trousers and black trainers.

Detective Constable Vicky Martin, Glasgow City Centre CID, said: "The injured man had been with friends in the snooker hall and came out for a cigarette. Whilst outside, he got chatting to another man, who for whatever reason, became aggressive and then stabbed him.

"Thankfully his injuries are not life-threatening, as far as we are aware, however, for a meeting to turn from chatting to being stabbed is quite shocking.

"Just after 6pm on a Friday is a busy time and I have no doubt there would have been plenty people about who will have seen the attack take place.

"Officers are checking the CCTV from the area but I would ask that anyone who has information that will assist our enquiries contact the CID at Glasgow City Centre Police Station via 101. Please quote incident number 2975/02/02/18 when calling.

"Details can also be passed in confidence to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

