Harry Potter shop set to open in Glasgow this month

Opening: Fans can buy all things Potter in Clause 73 Warner Bros

A shop dedicated to all things Harry Potter is set to open its doors in Glasgow later this month.

Clause 73 will welcome customers on Saturday February 17 at 10am in Cresswell Lane.

The independent family business announced its grand opening on Facebook where they describe Clause 73 as a "portal into a world of mystical creatures and all things Potter".

Fans of the boy wizard can browse wands, spell books and other Potter-mad merchandise in the new west end shop.

Clause 73 is just minutes away from Glasgow University which is thought to have been the inspiration for Harry's school, Hogwarts.

It joins Edinburgh's Diagon House on Victoria Street which opened in August last year.

