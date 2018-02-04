Man and woman left seriously injured after disturbance

Two have been arrested in connection with the incident that took place in Rutherglen.

Arrests: Man and woman left with serious injuries.

Two people have been arrested over an incident that left a man and woman with serious injuries.

A 27-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the incident that took place on Greenhill Road, Rutherglen.

Medical staff have described their condition as stable.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that a 24-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident that took place at around 5.40pm on Saturday.

They are understood to have been charged with serious assault and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

