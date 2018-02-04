Pensioner injured after being struck by car crossing road

The 79-year-old suffered head and body injuries during the incident in Motherwell.

Injured: A 79-year-old was struck by a car. © STV

A pensioner has been left with head injuries after she knocked down while crossing the road at Motherwell.

The 79-year-old woman was crossing Carfin Street near to its junction with Bracken Street in New Stevenston on Saturday.

As she crossed the road she was struck by a Volkswagen Golf.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Wishaw General Hospital by an ambulance.

The 58-year-old driver of the car was uninjured.

Police are now investigating the incident and appealed for information.

Sergeant Stewart Dyer from the Divisional Road Policing Unit at Motherwell said: "Enquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact the Road Policing Unit at Motherwell through 101.

