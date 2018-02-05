Seal pup found lying on pavement rescued by Coastguard

A baby seal was spotted on a path around 7.30pm on Saturday in West Bay, Dunoon.

Saved: The young pup was helped back into the water. Dunoon Coastguard Rescue Team

A rescue mission was launched to save a seal pup found lying on a pavement in Argyll.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday, the police received a call that a young pup was spotted on a path in West Bay, Dunoon.

Dunoon Coastguard Rescue Team were called to assist, joined by Catriona McIntyre from Bute and Cowal vets.

A volunteer from a local animal group also attended, providing support and lots of blankets.

The coastguard said: "Out team provided hands on support after being tasked by Belfast Coastguard to assist our emergency services colleagues.

"In any such emergency, we would welcome members of public to get in touch with the coastguard, who have ready access to a network of support for any such task."

The pup was returned safely to the water.

