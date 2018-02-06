Man repeatedly stabbed after pair burst into his home

The 37-year-old is in a stable condition following the violent attack in Airdrie.

Millhall Court: Police are appealing for information (file pic). 2018 Google

A man has been repeatedly stabbed after a pair of attackers burst into his home.

The 37-year-old was knifed by two men at his house in Millhall Court, Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, around 12.05am on Monday.

Following the violent assault, the men fled in the direction of Arbuckle Road where police believe a vehicle could have been waiting for them.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to Monklands Hospital where medical staff described his condition as stable.

The attackers wore dark clothing and had their faces covered.

Detective Sergeant David Lamont said: "This was an extremely violent attack which we believed was targeted and extensive enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area just after midnight on Monday morning who may have heard a disturbance or saw two men running away from Millhall Court to please get in touch.

"I would also like to speak to anyone who noticed a vehicle parked in Arbuckle Road near to the junction with Millhall Court around the time of the attack."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.